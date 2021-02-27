City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,732 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.18% of City Office REIT worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in City Office REIT by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in City Office REIT by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in City Office REIT by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

CIO opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.91 million, a PE ratio of -1,016.00 and a beta of 1.51.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.34). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of City Office REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

City Office REIT Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.