Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. Civeo updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

CVEO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. The stock had a trading volume of 75,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,529. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $20.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley J. Dodson sold 8,333 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $129,661.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,429. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

