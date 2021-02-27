ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,753,340.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

