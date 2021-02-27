ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,120 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 123,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $62,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,911.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $5,534,593.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,691 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XLRN opened at $136.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.44 and a 12 month high of $143.62.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.36.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

