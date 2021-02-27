ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,029,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 415,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,994,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,442,000 after buying an additional 475,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after buying an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.53.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FBHS opened at $83.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.85. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $93.40.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

