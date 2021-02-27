ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) Shares Up 214.3%

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) (TSE:CSM) shares shot up 214.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 8,608,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,999% from the average session volume of 277,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03.

ClearStream Energy Services Inc. (CSM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:CSM)

ClearStream Energy Services Inc provides midstream production services in Canada and the United States. The company operates construction services, wear technologies, and environmental services segments. The Wear Technology, Fabrication, and Environmental Services segment provides custom fabrication services supporting pipeline and infrastructure projects; patented wear overlay technology services in overlay pipe spools, pipe bends, and plates; and regulatory and environmental advisory services.

