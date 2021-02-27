Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Down 14.7% on Disappointing Earnings

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s share price fell 14.7% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.41. 35,517,168 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 17,501,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,378,287 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,458,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,244 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,240,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64 and a beta of 2.24.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.