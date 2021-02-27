Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.41

Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.41 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), with a volume of 2,227,610 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.41.

About Clontarf Energy plc (CLON.L) (LON:CLON)

Clontarf Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It holds a 60% interest in the Tano 2A Block covering an area of 1,532 square kilometers located in Ghana. The company also focuses on developing Bolivian lithium salt-lakes. Clontarf Energy plc was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

