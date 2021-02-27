Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)’s share price fell 6.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $70.57 and last traded at $71.72. 4,539,230 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,462,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Specifically, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,821,485.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 766,398 shares of company stock worth $61,989,287. 35.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NET. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.66 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

