Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $529.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26).

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLVS. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.