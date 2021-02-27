CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $4,565,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 567,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,610,000 after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 377.5% in the fourth quarter. BP PLC now owns 127,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 101,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $54.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

