CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) vs. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Critical Review

CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI) and RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and RumbleON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A RumbleON -7.30% -353.94% -31.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CMTSU Liquidation and RumbleON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A RumbleON 0 0 2 0 3.00

RumbleON has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.61%. Given RumbleON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than CMTSU Liquidation.

Volatility and Risk

CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleON has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CMTSU Liquidation and RumbleON’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RumbleON $840.63 million 0.10 -$45.18 million ($36.60) -0.99

CMTSU Liquidation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RumbleON.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.4% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

RumbleON beats CMTSU Liquidation on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CMTSU Liquidation

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

