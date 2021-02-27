CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

CNO stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.15. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 40,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $894,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,359.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.