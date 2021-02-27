Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Announces Earnings Results

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. Codexis updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 828,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,068.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

