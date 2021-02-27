Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.23% of Collectors Universe worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Collectors Universe by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 340,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after buying an additional 174,309 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Collectors Universe by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 184,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 224,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the third quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe during the third quarter worth $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLCT stock opened at $91.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $854.76 million, a P/E ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76.

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication, grading, and related services to dealers, collectors, and retail buyers and sellers of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other Collectibles.

