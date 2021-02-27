Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.16 million and $2,443.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,424.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.01046726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00393856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00029605 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003257 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000052 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

