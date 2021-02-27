Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

COLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

