Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Shares Down 3.1%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)’s stock price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 399,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,041,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCHWF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Columbia Care from $7.30 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Care in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbia Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

About Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF)

Columbia Care Inc cultivates, manufactures, and provides medical and adult use cannabis products and related services. The company holds licenses in 18 jurisdictions in the United States and the European Union. It operates 80 dispensaries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.