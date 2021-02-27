Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Christine M. Moore Sells 3,000 Shares

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $206,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Comerica stock opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $73.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.94.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.