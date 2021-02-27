Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

