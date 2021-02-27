Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Community Health Systems in a report released on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

CYH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist increased their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

NYSE:CYH opened at $8.56 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.05.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 59.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 312.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

