Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (EPA:SGO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.69 ($52.58).

Shares of SGO stock opened at €44.42 ($52.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €38.02. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a one year high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

