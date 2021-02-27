Comparing Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) & Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridge Bancorp $206.93 million 2.81 $51.69 million $2.59 11.36 Wells Fargo & Company $103.92 billion 1.44 $19.55 billion $4.38 8.26

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than Bridge Bancorp. Wells Fargo & Company is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bridge Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.8% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Bridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Bridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bridge Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Bridge Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridge Bancorp 23.05% 9.83% 0.88% Wells Fargo & Company 3.72% 3.18% 0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bridge Bancorp and Wells Fargo & Company, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wells Fargo & Company 0 11 15 0 2.58

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.00%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than Bridge Bancorp.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats Bridge Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers certificate of deposit account registry service and insured cash sweep programs; merchant credit and debit card processing, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking, and remote deposit capture services; automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, and individual retirement accounts; and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer, as well as title insurance brokerage services. As of April 20, 2020, the company operated 39 branch locations serving Long Island and the greater New York metropolitan area. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business lending products. The Wholesale Banking segment provides commercial, corporate, capital markets, cash management, and real estate banking products and services, including traditional commercial loans and lines of credit, letters of credit, asset-based lending, equipment leasing, international trade facilities, trade financing, collection services, foreign exchange services, treasury management, institutional fixed-income sales, interest rate, commodity and equity risk management, online/electronic products, corporate trust fiduciary and agency services, and investment banking services. It also offers commercial and residential development, land acquisition and development, rehabilitation, permanent securitization, and commercial real estate loans; secured and unsecured lines of credit; affordable housing loans and letters of credit; and interim financing arrangements. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, investment, and retirement products and services; and delivers financial planning, private banking, credit, investment management, and fiduciary services. The company also offers brokerage, and Internet and mobile banking services; and has collaboration with National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. As of March 16, 2020, it operated through 7,400 locations; approximately 13,000 ATMs; and offices in 32 countries and territories. The Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.