Comparing Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) & Ooma (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ooma has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ooma and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ooma currently has a consensus price target of $22.88, indicating a potential upside of 44.78%. Given Ooma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ooma is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ooma and Liberty TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $151.59 million 2.37 -$18.80 million ($0.65) -24.31 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 0.27 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

Ooma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -2.50% -9.25% -3.71% Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

Summary

Ooma beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Mobile HD app to make, receive, and transfer phone calls; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including call recording, enhanced call blocking, voicemail transcription, and support for overhead paging systems for businesses; and Ooma Enterprise, an UCaaS offering. It also provides Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo 4G. a solution that provides home phone and internet service; Ooma Telo Air, a solution that connects to the Internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home; and Ooma HD3 cordless handset. In addition, the company offers Ooma Premier Service, a suite of advanced calling features to enhance the capabilities of Ooma Telo; and Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings with iOS or Android device over a Wi-Fi or cellular data connection. Further, it provides Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. The company offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

