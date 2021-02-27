Comparing Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) & Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma 27.60% -41.86% -29.50% Gamida Cell N/A -112.47% -65.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Gamida Cell’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 20.05 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -9.14 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -5.54

Gamida Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sutro Biopharma and Gamida Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 6 0 2.86 Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 97.65%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Sutro Biopharma.

Summary

Sutro Biopharma beats Gamida Cell on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a nicotinamide expanded hematopoietic stem cells and differentiated immune cells, including T cells that is in Phase 3 studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing GDA-201, a natural killer cell-based cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

