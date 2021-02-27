Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%.

CNCE traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 303,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,812. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $205.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Several brokerages have commented on CNCE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $27,545.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,839.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

