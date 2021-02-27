Connable Office Inc. Increases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in KeyCorp by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 869,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,268,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $21.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.