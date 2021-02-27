Connable Office Inc. Makes New Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 744 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $280.11 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total transaction of $4,069,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.11, for a total value of $605,784.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,025.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock worth $10,760,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.96.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

