Connable Office Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,349 Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 14.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $147,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $140,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE HMN opened at $38.54 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes heart, cancer, accident, and limited supplemental disability coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

