Connable Office Inc. Takes Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,601 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Archrock by 1,325.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,597,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,408 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,611,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 636,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Archrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,143,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,760,000 after acquiring an additional 454,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,250,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Capital One Financial lowered Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Archrock stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.26 and a beta of 2.72. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

