Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Shares of CNSL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $8.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

