Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Down 10.8%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) traded down 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.29. 946,101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 438,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

The firm has a market cap of $417.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Consolidated Communications had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 2.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 278.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Communications by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions.

