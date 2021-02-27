Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Issues Earnings Results

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.24. 829,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,497. Constellium has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities lowered Constellium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

