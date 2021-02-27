Contrasting (ASBN) (OTCMKTS:ASBN) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

(ASBN) (OTCMKTS:ASBN) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for (ASBN) and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score (ASBN) 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 0 4 1 3.20

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $49.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.39%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than (ASBN).

Dividends

(ASBN) pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 5.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares (ASBN) and Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio (ASBN) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.62 $218.00 million $3.46 12.54

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than (ASBN).

Profitability

This table compares (ASBN) and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets (ASBN) N/A N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp 22.44% 22.68% 1.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of (ASBN) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats (ASBN) on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

(ASBN) Company Profile

ASB FINANCIAL CORP-OH is a unitary savings and loan holding company which owns all of the issued and outstanding common shares of American Savings Bank. American is principally engaged in the business of originating real estate loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residential real estate. American also makes loans secured by multifamily real estate (over four units) and nonresidential real estate and secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, warehouse lending, and loans held-for-investment (LHFI) portfolio groups. The company's Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. Its Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage loans; and the servicing of residential mortgages for its LHFI portfolio, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2019, the company provided banking services through 160 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 88 retail locations in 27 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

