Contrasting Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EZCORP and Ferrellgas Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $822.81 million 0.32 -$68.46 million $0.59 8.14 Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.04 -$82.50 million N/A N/A

EZCORP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ferrellgas Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EZCORP and Ferrellgas Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

EZCORP currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.67%. Given EZCORP’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Ferrellgas Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EZCORP has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrellgas Partners has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Ferrellgas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP -8.32% 3.32% 1.86% Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81%

Summary

EZCORP beats Ferrellgas Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers. It also provides payday and installment loan products through its financial services stores. In addition, the company offers Lana, a web-based engagement platform to manage pawn loans. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned and operated 505 pawn stores in the United States; 368 pawn stores in Mexico; and 132 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, and Peru. EZCORP, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2020, it operated 79 service centers and 906 propane distribution locations. The company is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

