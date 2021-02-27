Contrasting Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD)

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and InterCloud Systems (OTCMKTS:ICLD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Mastercard shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Mastercard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of InterCloud Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Mastercard has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterCloud Systems has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mastercard and InterCloud Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastercard 0 3 27 0 2.90 InterCloud Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mastercard currently has a consensus price target of $356.42, suggesting a potential upside of 0.73%. Given Mastercard’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mastercard is more favorable than InterCloud Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Mastercard and InterCloud Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastercard 43.13% 114.80% 22.01% InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mastercard and InterCloud Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastercard $16.88 billion 20.82 $8.12 billion $7.77 45.54 InterCloud Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than InterCloud Systems.

Summary

Mastercard beats InterCloud Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services. The company offers integrated products and services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid payment programs and management services; and commercial payment products and solutions. It also provides value-added products and services comprising cyber and intelligence products, information and analytics services, consulting services, loyalty and reward programs, processing services, and issuer and acquirer processing services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. Mastercard has partnership with NMI and Global Payments Inc. to launch its first live cloud tap on phone pilot with computer engineering group.

About InterCloud Systems

InterCloud Systems, Inc. provides networking orchestration and automation for software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization environments to telecommunications service provider and corporate enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Applications and Infrastructure and Professional Services. The Applications and Infrastructure segment provides applications and services, including SDN training, SDN software development and integration, and vertical network function validation; and cabling and other field installations, as well as designs, engineers, installs, and maintains various types of Wi-Fi and DAS networks to enterprise customers. The Professional Services segment engages in the design and deployment of SDN and software-defined wide area networking solutions for enterprise and carrier accounts. The company is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

