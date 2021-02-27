Contrasting Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) & Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Recruiter.com Group and Glu Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Glu Mobile 1 10 2 0 2.08

Glu Mobile has a consensus target price of $11.09, indicating a potential downside of 11.15%. Given Glu Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Glu Mobile is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Glu Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 3.63 -$11.81 million N/A N/A Glu Mobile $411.40 million 5.22 $8.87 million $0.06 208.00

Glu Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.2% of Glu Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Glu Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Glu Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -212.29% -2,332.30% -215.62% Glu Mobile 1.44% 2.79% 1.55%

Risk and Volatility

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glu Mobile has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Glu Mobile beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts, such as the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and others. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.