Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.25 to $15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of VLRS opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.00. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $612,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.