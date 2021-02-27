CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

NYSE CTK opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.09. CooTek has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 141.90%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

