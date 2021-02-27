Coty (NYSE:COTY) Trading Down 5.1%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.80. 13,083,395 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 15,303,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 367,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $791,790 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coty by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Coty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after purchasing an additional 54,605 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP raised its position in Coty by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after purchasing an additional 601,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coty by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,021 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coty Company Profile (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

