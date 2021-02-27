Covesting 24 Hour Volume Hits $105,517.00 (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000686 BTC on major exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $105,517.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00055242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.46 or 0.00692524 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00027429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00032587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00058868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Covesting Token Profile

COV is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

