Cowen Boosts Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Price Target to $29.00

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FSR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

FSR opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,717,000.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

