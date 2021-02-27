Craig Hallum Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $251.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $245.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.18% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $212.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.01, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen has a 1-year low of $78.41 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

