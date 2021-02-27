Credit Suisse Group Raises Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $113.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PZZA. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $90.19 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $110.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,280 shares in the company, valued at $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

