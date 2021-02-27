Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0557 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Credits token can now be bought for about $0.0557 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and $945,564.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008008 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News.

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.