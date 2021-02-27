Critical Comparison: Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) and Hybrid Energy (OTCMKTS:HYBE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Progyny shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of Progyny shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Hybrid Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progyny and Hybrid Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 1.03% 7.43% 5.04% Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progyny and Hybrid Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $229.68 million 15.88 -$8.57 million $0.11 382.64 Hybrid Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hybrid Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progyny.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Progyny and Hybrid Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 1 5 0 2.83 Hybrid Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Progyny presently has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential downside of 14.86%. Given Progyny’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Progyny is more favorable than Hybrid Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Progyny has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hybrid Energy has a beta of 6.78, indicating that its stock price is 578% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Progyny beats Hybrid Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides surrogacy and adoption expenses for clients and their employees. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Hybrid Energy

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. in September 2009. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is based in Reno, Nevada. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. is in reorganization.

