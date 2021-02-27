Critical Survey: RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) vs. Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Dividends

RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Main Street Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. RCI Hospitality pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Main Street Capital pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Main Street Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Main Street Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Main Street Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $132.33 million 4.37 -$6.09 million $0.51 125.98 Main Street Capital $243.37 million 9.99 $129.57 million $2.50 14.67

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. Main Street Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares RCI Hospitality and Main Street Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality -4.60% 2.96% 1.29% Main Street Capital -15.34% 9.71% 5.30%

Risk and Volatility

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.3% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Main Street Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RCI Hospitality and Main Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Main Street Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00

RCI Hospitality currently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.63%. Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $28.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.76%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than RCI Hospitality.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats RCI Hospitality on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It makes majority and minority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas.

