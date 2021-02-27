Critical Survey: Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) and Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

This table compares Sesen Bio and Organogenesis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sesen Bio N/A N/A -14.84% Organogenesis -1.61% -10.03% -2.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.8% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Organogenesis shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sesen Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.2% of Organogenesis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sesen Bio has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organogenesis has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sesen Bio and Organogenesis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sesen Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Organogenesis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sesen Bio presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 175.74%. Organogenesis has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 26.04%. Given Sesen Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sesen Bio is more favorable than Organogenesis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sesen Bio and Organogenesis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sesen Bio N/A N/A -$107.50 million ($0.39) -6.97 Organogenesis $260.98 million 6.28 -$40.45 million ($0.42) -36.21

Organogenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Sesen Bio. Organogenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sesen Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trials for use in the treatment of high-risk NMIBC; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. Sesen Bio, Inc. has an agreement with Leiden University Medical Center to co-develop an imaging agent. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types. Its surgical and sports medicine products comprise ReNu for in-office joint and tendon applications; NuCel for bony fusion in the spine and extremities; NuShield and Affinity for surgical applications in targeted soft tissue repairs; and PuraPly AM for the surgical treatment of open wounds. The company's pipeline products include TransCyte for the treatment of second- and third-degree burns; PuraForce, a bioengineered porcine collagen surgical matrix for use in soft tissue reinforcement applications; Novachor for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds; Gintuit for the treatment of mucogingival conditions in adults; and PuraPly XT and PuraPly MZ for the treatment of chronic and acute wounds, as well as for surgical treatment of open wounds. It serves hospitals, wound care centers, government facilities, ambulatory service centers, and physician offices. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent agencies. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.