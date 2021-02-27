CROAT (CROAT) Hits Market Cap of $240,853.38

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $240,853.38 and approximately $95.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000191 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 89.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,633,527 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

