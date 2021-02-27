Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$16.25 at CIBC

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CRR.UN. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.39.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$14.61 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$15.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$14.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.80, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.62%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.